Roopesh Shetty Reunites With Bigg Boss Friends At The Premiere Of Circus

RJ-turned-actor Roopesh Shetty is currently over the moon it seems after his Tulu movie Circus has hit the theatres. The movie has been getting quite an amazing response from the audience as of yet and looks like it will be a commercially successful film at the box office. Reportedly, the shoot for Circus was already done pre-pandemic and marks the second directorial of the actor, his first being Girgit, which became a hit and made him a bona fide star of the coastal region.

Amid this huge feat, the actor-filmmaker’s fellow contestants from the reality show Bigg Boss showed up for the premiere in Bangalore and the photo op is proof that their reunion was extremely fun and special for each. Sanya Iyer posted a photo and video dump from the premiere night and wrote, “Circus premiere dump. Had a mini Bigg Boss crossover.”

In the social media post, we can see ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Nandini G, Divya Uruduga, Rakesh Adiga, Jayshree Aradhya, Aravind KP, Nawaz, Sanya Iyer, her mother Deepa Iyer along with the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9- Roopesh Shetty. They can be seen grooving to the music and posing for the camera in their most glamorous avatar to support their friend’s new release.

The photos have attracted the attention of the fans who were super-excited to see their favourite contestants in one frame. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “7th pic. This reunion was so fun.” Another wrote, “Finally they all met. So happy to see them all in one frame.” Reportedly, the duo are best friends and fans loved their bond inside the Bigg Boss house. With that reference, an individual wrote, “Roopanya forever.”

Roopesh Shetty too grabbed the opportunity to show his excitement and happiness as he reunited with his friends. He wrote, “BIGG BOSS Gang at Circus Bangalore Celebrity Premiere.”

Circus stars Roopesh Shetty, Rachana Rai, Aravind Bolar, Yash Shetty and Naveen D Padil to name a few. The movie was first released in the Tulu-speaking belt on June 23 and as per Roopesh, the audience’s response has been fantastic. Circus hit the theatres on June 30.