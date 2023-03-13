South actor Roshann Meka is celebrating his 24th birthday today. He is the elder son of Telugu actor Srikanth Meka and actress Uma Maheswari. Roshann is trying his luck in the Telugu film industry. Let’s take a sneak peek at Roshann Meka’s film career and know some interesting facts about him.

The actor was born on March 13, 1999, in Hyderabad and completed his education in his hometown. Since childhood, Roshann had an interest in acting. At a young age, in 2015, he made his debut as a child actor in the Telugu-action film Rudramadevi, starring Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun in lead roles. The actor also worked as an assistant director in Bollywood before foraying into acting.

After that in 2016, Roshann Meka made his debut as a lead in the Telugu-romantic film Nirmala Convent, working alongside Nagarjuna. A remake of Slumdog Millionaire, this movie was much liked by the audience. Roshann went on to win the SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut for the film.

He later played the lead role in the romantic-comedy film Pelli SandaD released in 2021, starring alongside Sreeleela. The film was a super hit at the box office. Both the actor’s performances were much liked by the audience. Roshann’s performance, diction, style and even dancing, everything received good reviews. His on-screen presence and confident body language, along with sharp dialogue delivery, were also praised.

After Pelli SandaD, Roshann Meka is doing the next film under Vyjayanthi Movies. He revealed that his next project will be an action-period drama, directed by Pradeep Advaitham, who won the National award for his short film Advaitam. Speaking about the film, he said the film’s shooting will begin in April or May and the movie will be based on the Telangana Razakar movement. The film’s title and first look will be announced soon by the filmmakers.

Roshann Meka said in an interview with a media portal that he loves to celebrate his birthday with family and keep it simple. He said that he listens to his parents and takes their input when it comes to his career.

