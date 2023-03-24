RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, completed one year on March 24. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. The movie gained recognition at the 95th Academy Awards when Naatu Naatu received the Oscars for Best Original Song. The prestigious award was presented to composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Apart from this, the film also bagged the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Following this major achievement, there has been development for the sequel of the actioner film.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the RRR sequel.

SS Rajamouli confirms about RRR sequel

SS Rajamouli has confirmed that the sequel to the blockbuster action film is in progress. Revealing to Variety, Rajamouli mentioned that he and his father, V Vijayendra Prasad did not plan to create a sequel during the making of the first film. Although they discussed some ideas after the initial success of the movie, they ultimately decided not to pursue them. However, when the possibility of a sequel arose again following the film’s international success, Rajamouli explained that his cousin M. M. Keeravani, who is also a member of his core team, suggested an idea that they felt was excellent and worth pursuing.

RRR 2 is currently in its pre-production stage

SS Rajamouli confirmed that his father and screenwriter, Vijayendra Prasad, is currently working on the story, which will feature the revolutionary heroes in another epic battle against the British colonizers. He told Variety, “my father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about [‘RRR 2’] and he’s working on the story."

SS Rajamouli and Vijayendra have collaborated on several successful films together, such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Vijayendra Prasad also wrote RRR and his impressive list of works includes Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Magadheera, and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, among others.

RRR 2 plot rumours

RRR is a fictional story inspired by the lives of two real-life freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. There are rumours that if a sequel to RRR is made, it will have a different story based on the pre-Independence era of the Telugu states. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR may reprise their roles, the sequel may not be a direct continuation of RRR. However, no official confirmation has been given as of yet, and the filmmakers will only reveal details about the plot and characters after the screenplay is finalized.

About RRR

RRR was released in March and starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film received favourable reviews and has purportedly grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

