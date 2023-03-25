RRR Completes 1 Year: SS Rajamouli and Team Pen Special Note For Fans; Lists All The Awards They Won

A year after its release, the frenzy around SS Rajamouli’s RRR is far from over. Following its dream run at the box office last year, the film returned to theatres around the globe thanks to its success at several prestigious global awards. Alluding to all the honours bestowed upon the film in the past year, the film’s makers shared a post thanking the audience for all the love and appreciation.

“It’s been a year since RRR Movie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout,” read a post shared on the film’s official Instagram page.

At the 95th Academy Awards, RRR’s Naatu Naatu created history and became the first Indian production to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. The foot-tapping number was previously recognised as the Best Original song and Best Music Score at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 and the LA Film Critics Association Awards. The Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2022 also reviewed Naatu Naatu as the Best Original Score.

RRR also had a roaring success at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards, bagging trophies in four categories- Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu), Best Stunts, Best Action Film, and Best International Film.

SS Rajamouli was presented with the Best Director Award at the 88th New York Film Critics Circle Film Awards. RRR also won trophies for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. All In all, RRR has bagged awards in different categories at 22 prestigious events worldwide.

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is a fictional account that is set in 1920. The film follows the life of two characters inspired by two real-life Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film collected Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Reportedly, in conversation with an international publication, SS Rajamouli confirmed working on the sequel of the blockbuster film is in the works.

