RRR Fever Takes Over German Embassy, Staff Dances to Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu

With Naatu Naatu’s big win at the Oscars, the whole nation has been rejoicing. RRR’s most loved track has won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song Category. Now the German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann has celebrated the victory by dancing to the viral track with his team in Old Delhi.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dr Philipp Ackermann wrote, “Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated Naatu Naatu’s victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!.”

In the video, he is seen riding a rickshaw to Chandni Chowk. He was then seen asking a shopkeeper, “Yahi hai India ka world famous? (Is this India’s world famous?).” The shop owner then hands over a plate of jalebi to him along with a baton which had Naatu Naatu printed on it.

Later in the video, Dr Philipp Ackermann and his team members assemble on a road near the Red Fort for a flash mob as Naatu Naatu played in the background. They are seen performing the viral dance steps of the song while a huge crowd gathered around to watch and cheer them.

Philipp also added in the post, “Thanks Korean Embassy in India for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back Ram Charan and RRR team! Embassy challenge is open. Who’s next?.”

At the Oscars, MM Keeravaani, who accepted the Best Original Song award said in his speech, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars.” He then added, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

After their big win, Ram Charan had taken to his social media and penned a gratitude note which read, “Congratulations to everyone on the ‘RRR’ team including our director S.S. Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of ‘Naatu Naatu’, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world.”

He also issued an official statement which read, “RRR is and will always remain as the most secial film of our lives and of Indian Cinema hislory. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. If still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppabie support and love.”

Back in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR surpassed over 1000 crores at the box office globally. It’s an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here