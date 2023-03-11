RRR Fever Takes Over Preity Zinta As She Poses With Jr NTR at Priyanka Chopra's Pre-Oscars Party

In just two days, the 95th Academy Awards will take the centre stage and honour path-breaking films and visionary artists from all around the world. This year’s Oscars is also special since all eyes are set on Naatu Naatu that has been nominated for the awards. Not only that, two documentaries – All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers has also made their way to the final nomination. Like last year, this year too Priyanka Chopra organised a special bash for all the Oscars nominees from South Asian countries and Jr NTR was spotted at the party.

On Saturday, Preity Zinta and Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram handle to drop some happy selfies with NTR Jr, Jacqueline Fernandez, Guneet Monga and other South Asian artists gearing up for the big day.. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress rocked a pretty red dress for the occasion while Mindy dressed in a traditional saree.

For the caption, Preity wrote, “A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all of you guys…Thank you @priyankachopra & @anjula_acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together & for celebrating each other’s achievements. It was such a fun evening."

Meanwhile, she also shared another set of selfies with Malala Yousafzai, Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan, Megan Suri among other prominent faces. Her caption read, “From meeting old friends to making new ones, last night was so special. Nothing is more sexy & beautiful than an independent, powerful & talented woman. Here’s to all these beautiful ladies that are in these photos & that were at the party. I chatted, joked & got utterly silly with most of them & loved every bit of it cuz real women don’t compete with each other - they support & empower each other & have fun together 💕 #photodump #southasianexcellence #girlpower #aboutlastnight #ting."

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling wrote, “Last night I was honored to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me. @falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world. Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organizing such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after."

Oscars 2023 will be taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday. The same will be attended by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR Jr. Singer duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also be performing Naatu Naatu song on the big stage that’s been composed by MM Keeravani. Another highlight would be Deepika Padukone who would be presenting the awards to the winners.

