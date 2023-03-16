Days after RRR’s Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023, its composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose received the ‘most wonderful’ gift from Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters fame. Recently, Richard took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen singing a version of ‘Top of The World’ as he also played the piano. His family members also joined him.

Richard Carpenter dedicated the video to Keeravaani and Chandrabose and congratulated them for Naatu Naatu’s big win. “To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours (sic),” the caption of the video read.

Soon after the video was dropped, MM Keeravaani shared it on his Instagram stories and wrote, “This is something I didn’t expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe (sic)." For the unversed, during Oscars 2023 too, Keeravaani sang a parody of Top of The World on stage. “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars," he had said.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli also reacted to Richard’s video and shared how Keeravaani broke down in tears after watching it. “Sir, through out this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure.whether it is before winning or after he didn’t let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn’t control the tears rolling down his cheeks..most memorable moment for our family..Thank you so much," he wrote. Ram Charan’s wife Upasan also called it ‘lovely’.

Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song award at the prestigious ceremony. After the historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate the makers. Among others, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also congratulated SS Rajamouli and his team.

