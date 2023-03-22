RRR continues to make news even after a year of its release. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, recently won an Oscar in Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards which took place in Los Angeles on March 12 (March 13 in India). Rajamouli and RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR had been promoting their magnum opus in the US over the past few months, from organising its screenings in various parts of the America to appearing on a variety of American talk shows and attending awards ceremonies.

The film had even courted controversy over its Oscar promotions after it was reported that SS Rajamouli apparently spent Rs 80 crores for RRR’s campaigning in the US. Now, as per a report in Siasat.com, Rajamouli had reportedly “proposed RRR producer DVV Danayya, Ram Charan and Jr NTR share Rs 25 crore each for the Oscar promotions." However, Danayya reportedly refused Rajamouli’s offer. The report also suggested that since Variance (American company) did all the liaisoning for RRR Oscar promotions, Danayya was “sidelined" during the campaign.

Danayya has finally responded to the claims as the Oscar campaign came to an end. “I also heard about the money spent for the Oscar campaign. I haven’t spent any money for the campaign and I am not aware of what happened exactly. But no one spends Rs 80 crores for an award event. There would be no profits involved in it,” Danayya was quoted as saying by Telugu 360.com.

Meanwhile, during a press meet as a part of the promotion of ‘Bangaruthalli,’ director Tammareddy Bharadwaja made a sensational comment about RRR’s budget for its Oscar campaign. The director alleged that the film was made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. “Now they (RRR team) have spent another Rs 80 crore for its Oscar promotions, therefore we can make eight to ten films out of its promotional budget itself!” He had said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here