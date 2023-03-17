Director SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has spread magic in Hollywood. RRR’s euphonic soundtrack Naatu Naatu has bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making India proud. The entire RRR film team, accompanied by SS Rajamouli’s family graced the star-studded Oscar ceremony with musical composer MM Keeravani’s heartwarming speech winning the hearts of the masses. Despite receiving such a great honour, RRR producer DVV Danayya surprisingly skipped the Oscars. In addition, the film producer also gave rise to speculations after he missed every international event, about RRR.

The rumour mill is abuzz DVV Danayya and Rajamouli are at loggerheads, which resulted in the producer missing the Oscars deliberately. According to a report by Glute, the RRR producer, recently made an interesting revelation that further heightened suspicions that all is not well between DVV Danayya and Rajamouli.

Upon being asked whether DVV Danayya had contacted Ram Charan or Jr NTR after their Oscan win, the producer shared that he was not “in touch” with anyone from the RRR team. “I’m not actually in touch with Rajamouli or Ram Charan or anyone from RRR. I’m happy that a song in a film produced by me fetched an Oscar award. Would make some more best films in the coming days,” he said.

Citing the reasons for DVV Danayya’s absence from attending the Oscars, Track Tollywood reported that the producer was not interested in splurging money for the Oscar campaign. An Oscar campaign requires the film team to engage in opulent marketing strategies, extensive touring, and other outreach activities in which DVV Danayya was not interested to participate in.

Additionally, OTT Play claims that in a television interview, when DVV Danayya was asked his reason for not attending the Oscars, the producer disclosed that he preferred to stay away from the limelight.

At the 95th Academy Awards, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone introduced the Naatu Naatu performance to the star-studded audience present at the gala event. An electrifying dance was served to the masses on the Oscar stage, with a fictitious set being created, resembling that from the film RRR. Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj gave a power-packed performance of the Natu Natu song, with the feat receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

