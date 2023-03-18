Ram Charan Breaks Silence On Nepotism Debate, Says 'My Dad Was a Good Stepping Stone But...'

RRR’s historic win at the Oscars 2023 for the song Naatu Naatu has added another feather to NTR Jr and Ram Charan’s hats who have become global sensations due to SS Rajamouli’s critically-acclaimed film. Ram Charan who has recently returned from the USA has been busy with media interactions. In one such instance, Ram Charan shared his thoughts on nepotism.

The actor who is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi called the nepotism debate, a ‘herd mentality’ and argued that he really do not understand this. “This is herd mentality. This topic is driven by a herd or rather an individual who feels like this. I am inclined towards acting. I was breathing cinema, meeting the producers. Now, if you call that getting a better chance, I don’t know. But, I was in a film school ever since I was born, so I know the art. And every other artist who is successful here, only the talent speaks," Charan said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Ram Charan also emphasized that had he not been good with his craft, he wouldn’t have sustained so long in the industry. He also expressed that his father might have helped him with the first steps but after that, it was his journey to navigate. “I would not have sustained for 14 years if I was not doing something good for myself. My dad, maybe, was a good stepping stone, but after that we do have to continue the journey. If I was a normal person, I would not spend Rs 100 or Rs 500 outside the theatre just because he is somebody’s son," he added.

Sharing the advice that his father Chiranjeevi gave him on the first day of his shoot, Ram Charan said, “On the first day, I wished he gives that one formula. But, he said ‘This is the first day. Take care of your team, they are always next to you. If they start talking about you, it’s over for your career."

Meanwhile, since Ram Charan is now back in India, he will be shooting for a multilingual project titled RC-15 that is helmed by filmmaker Shankar. RC 15 will be the first time when Shankar and Ram Charan will be collaborating together for a project. The film will also star Kiara Advani in a key role.

