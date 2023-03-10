Fans are rooting for team RRR — Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani- to make history at the Oscars as RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated for an Academy Award this year. The global sensation is nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards 2023. While fans are hoping they win, Jr NTR who has reached the States and would soon be walking the red carpet with the RRR team at the big ceremony is filled with immense pride.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, NTR Jr shared, “For that day, I don’t think we’re going to walk the carpet as actors of ‘RRR’. I am not going to walk as an actor from the Indian film industry, I’m going to walk as an Indian, with pride filled in my heart and carrying my nation in my heart."

#RRR star @tarak9999 will carry his "nation in [his] heart" as he walks the #Oscars red carpet this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mwWhDvI3KZ— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2023

The South superstar also expressed his happiness over the title of Academy Awards nominee that has been delegated to his along with the stellar team of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. He responded, “What else could an actor ask for? What more could a filmmaker ask for?"

NTR Jr was spotted at the Hyderabad airport leaving to attend the 95th Academy Awards. When he arrived at his destination, he got the surprise of his life when fans greeted him at the airport. Talking to them, NTR Jr said,

“I love you more than you guys love me. You’re all my brother though we are not related by blood. Our relationship is stronger than any blood relationship. I’m indebted to you."

Meanwhile, the Academy has confirmed that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the hit number at the Oscars this year. Last week, the official Instagram page of the Academy Awards confirmed the news alongside a bright poster. “Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Naatu Naatu. Live at the 95th Oscars,” read the caption.

RRR has made history in the West. The film has won several awards already. These include Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards; Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Original Song, Best Stunts and Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Best Non-English Language Film at Alliance of Women Film Journalists; Best International Feature at Atlanta Film Critics Circle; and Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, among other awards.

