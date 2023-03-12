Mega Power star Ram Charan, one of the most popular Indian actor with a large international fan base, met his fans from different states of USA in Los Angeles on March 11th. The event was organized by the Fans associations in USA and took place at Los Feliz Blvd.

Ram Charan was greeted by his fans from different states across USA with great enthusiasm and the actor reciprocated the love and affection shown by his fans. The event provided an opportunity for fans to interact with the actor, take photographs, and get closer to their favourite star.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Charan said, “I am very happy to meet my fans from different states of USA. Their love and support have always motivated me to do better. It’s always a pleasure to interact with my fans and I thank the Mega Fans association USA for organizing this event."

The event was a huge success, as the actor went from table to table and took pictures. The Mega Fans association USA thanked Ram Charan for taking the time to meet his fans and for making the event a memorable one.

Recently, the RRR star took to his Instagram handle to share snippets of an interview with Ash Crossan from Entertainment Tonight. When the actor was asked if there was any franchise he was interested to be an important part of, Ram Charan said, “I want to be in every franchise that people are watching it and buying the tickets. I want to be in every film, in every country where people appreciate art in the films and cinema basically. Cinema is becoming global. It’s no more Hollywood, Bollywood. It’s burning all the woods and becoming global cinema. And I am so fortunate to be a part of that."

When Ash Crossan talked about things that can be achieved if SS Rajamouli directs a Marvel film, Ram Charan responded, “Wow. We are going to host you a big party if that happens. She is one of the first people to say this and fingers crossed, I really hope that happens. It is for my director."

RRR has made history in the West. The film has won several awards already. These include Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards; Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Original Song, Best Stunts and Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Best Non-English Language Film at Alliance of Women Film Journalists; Best International Feature at Atlanta Film Critics Circle; and Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, among other awards.

