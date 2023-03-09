It’s confirmed! RRR star Ram Charan will be stepping into Hollywood very soon. During his recent interaction with podcaster Sam Fragaso, the actor revealed that he is in talks for a Hollywood project.

As reported by India Today, the Tollywood actor also mentioned that the official announcement regarding his Hollywood project will be made ‘in a few months’. Besides this, Ram Charan also shared that he wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The confirmation has surely left Ram Charan fans super excited who are now waiting to see the RRR actor as a ‘global star’.

Interestingly, this comes just a day after when Charan appeared on the long-running DP/30 series hosted by David Poland and said, “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?”

“The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’. It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy,” the actor added as quoted by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently in the US promoting his film RRR ahead of the Oscars 2023. The film’s hit number Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The actor recently appeared on two popular Hollywood talk shows - Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment to speak about his film. At the latter, he was also introduced as the ‘Brad Pitt of India’ when the actor was quite stunned with the comparison and said, “I like Brad Pitt for sure." Besides this, the makers of RRR also held a special screening of their film earlier this month in Los Angeles which was reportedly attended by over 1400 people.

Read all the Latest Movies News here