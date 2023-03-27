Ram Charan is one of the most talented and successful actors in the South Indian film industry, with a huge fan base across the country. He is currently basking in the success of RRR, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song for the Naatu Naatu track directed by SS Rajamouli. The RRR star is celebrating his 38th birthday today and not only his friends and family but his fans are also sending their best wishes to the actor. After his global stardom, his birthday is celebrated more like a festival.

Here are a few interesting lesser-known facts about Mega Powerstar that many people are unaware of. Let’s take a look at the same.

Starting with his name only, there’s an intriguing backstory to Ram Charan Tej’s name. His name refers to the light that emanates from Lord Rama’s feet. Chiranjeevi’s father is an ardent devotee of Lord Anjaneya, and he believed Ram Charan was a blessing from Hanuman, so he named him Ram Charan.

It is well known that Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi. His grandfather, on the other hand, was a well-known figure as well. Allu Rama Lingaiah was an active participant in the fight for India’s Independence. During the Quit India Movement, the British even detained him. In addition to his national service, he was a well-known comedian who appeared in over a thousand Telugu films during his lifetime.

He is not only a fantastic actor, but also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He owns the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club and his airline, TruJet. Aside from these businesses, he also organised a blood donation camp on his birthday and has shown a strong interest in philanthropy.

Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati went to the same school in Chennai until ninth grade. They had been best friends since they were children. Furthermore, Sneha, Allu Arjun’s wife, and Upasana, Ram’s wife, were junior high school classmates. The fact that they have maintained their friendship well into adulthood despite their celebrity is endearing.

Ram Charan always wanted to work in the film industry. Despite having grown up watching his father Chiranjeevi’s films, he went to Mumbai’s renowned Kishore Namit Kapoor acting school to hone his skills. It’s worth noting that the seasoned performer’s acting school has given birth to many well-known Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra. The fact that the Dhruva actor studied acting at one of India’s top universities, which had produced such well-known actors, was unquestionably a source of pride.

