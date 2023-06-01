RRR To Beast, 10 South Movies That Are Topping Netflix Charts

If you are a movie buff who loves to watch films from different languages then you must be keeping a check on the latest releases on various OTT platforms. Today, we will be talking about some top South movies that you must watch on Netflix.

Hey Sinamika

Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Hey Sinamika revolve around the life of a couple who is ready to file for divorce and ends up hiring a marriage counsellor.

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde fronted Beast talks about an ex-RA agent who rescues hostages in a terrorist attack.

Kantara

We all are familiar with Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara which depicts the unusual story of a man and a forest.

Irul

Another top pick for you is Fahadh Faasil-led Irul. The movie tells the story of a honeymoon couple who is haunted by a ghost.

Kurup

Mollywood drama Kurup is one of the most appreciated dramas of Dulquer Salmaan. The film based on true events talks about a young man who proves his death and lives as another person.

Jagame Thandhiram

Dhanush played the protagonist in the Tamil thriller Jagame Thandhiram.

He was seen as a kind-hearted gangster who goes to London and falls in love with a beautiful singer Attila.

Paava Kadhaigal

Paava Kadhaigal goes on to show us three different stories which explore the different effects of the caste system on people. The ensemble cast of the movie includes names such as Sai Pallavi and Prakash Rai.

Minnal Murali

Another Mollywood drama on the list is Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali. The supernatural thriller revolves around a tailor who gets special powers after being struck by lightning.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR turned out to be a blockbuster not just nationally, but internationally. The magnum opus starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.

Pitta Kathalu

Pitta Kathalu consists of three stories of love, loss, and revenge. The venture features Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Satyadev, and Lakshmi Manchu in key roles.