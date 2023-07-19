RRR To Pushpa: The Rise, A Look At Some Of The Highest-grossing Telugu Films

The South film industry is creating waves worldwide. They are producing some of the best movies in India and contributing to the box office collections too. Telugu movies are receiving huge acclaim and recognition from the audience. Recently, many movies have broken the box office record and performed exceptionally well. Here is a list of a few blockbuster movies in Telugu cinema.

RRR: Directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Entertainments, the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The first-day collection of this movie was Rs 74.11 crore. After successfully running in the theatres for 6 weeks, the gross collection of this movie was Rs 115.85 crore. It is one of the highest-grossing films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till now.

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion: Directed by SS Rajamouli, it is an epic fantasy film. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nassar, the film collected almost Rs 152 crore on the first day. The movie’s worldwide collection was Rs 123 crore.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Geetha Arts, it is one of the best movies of Allu Arjun. Starring Pooja Hedge, Sushanth, Tabu, Jayaram, and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles, it made an opening collection of Rs 25.93 crore. The movie collected Rs 43 crore worldwide.

Baahubali - The Beginning: Directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, the film collected almost Rs 22 crore in Telugu states. It was released in the year 2015, starring Prabhas, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, and Sathyaraj. It earned Rs 194 collection overall.

Pushpa - The Rise: The action-drama film, written and directed by Sukumar, was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie made a business of Rs 350–373 crore. The movie was released in 2021 and starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Pushpa - The Rise was dubbed in four languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. It is one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies.

Sarileru Neev: An action-comedy film, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, it stars Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijayashanti. The film’s music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It was made on a budget of Rs 75 crore; and commercially, it earned approximately Rs 260 crore worldwide. The movie was dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Adipurush: A mythological action film based on the Ramayana, it is directed and co-written by Om Raut. The movie was shot in Hindi and Telugu languages simultaneously. The music in the movie is composed by Ajal-Atul and Sachet Parampara. Adipurush faced a lot of backlash and criticism after its release, but it performed well at the box office and earned around Rs 450 crore worldwide. The movie was released last month.