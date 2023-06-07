RRR's Re-Released Trailer Nominated For Golden Trailer Awards

It is been more than a year since SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR was released in the theatres. The film has added another feather to its cap as it is gaining momentum in the West even after winning several accolades under its name including the Oscar for Best Original Song Naatu Naatu, earlier this year. The film has once again made headlines after its re-released trailer has been nominated for the USA’s Golden Trailer Awards under the Best Foreign Trailer category.

The period drama is gearing up for its re-release in selected cities across the US and the newly edited trailer has been winning the hearts of many. The captivating clip opens with Jr NTR battling a tiger to Ram Charan’s introduction scene in the film. The trailer has a montage of the moments including the action sequences to the Academy-winning song Naatu Naatu and the background music by music composer MM Keeravani.

The US distributor of RRR, Variance shared the trailer and announced the news on Twitter on Monday. “The RRR CelebRRRation re-release trailer was nominated for a Golden Trailer Award for Best Foreign Trailer, and we’re not even slightly surprised. Did you see this? It’s the best. Sequence Creative straight-up killed it. And just listen to that sound mix- all that done by hand!” said in the tweet. Watch the re-released trailer here:

The #RRR CelebRRRation re-release trailer was nominated for a Golden Trailer Award for Best Foreign Trailer, and we're not even slightly surprised. Did you see this? It's the best.@Sequencela straight up killed it. And just listen to that sound mix- all that done by hand! pic.twitter.com/ySXshgYtzU— Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) June 5, 2023

Apart from the Oscars, RRR has also bagged many prestigious awards including Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and HCA Film Awards, to name a few. The film has earned more than Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. During the promotions in the US, SS Rajamouli revealed that there will be a sequel of RRR and the script work is underway.