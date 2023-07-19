Rubina Dilaik Dated This Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Before Marrying Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik, one of the top actresses in the Hindi television industry, has captivated audiences with her stellar performances and charismatic presence. From her professional accomplishments to her personal life, the talented actress has always been in the limelight. Her love life, in particular, has piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike. Let’s take a closer look at the twists and turns in Rubina Dilaik’s romantic journey.

The actress shot to fame and earned widespread recognition after her remarkable portrayal in the TV show Choti Bahu. It was during this project that Rubina first experienced the magic of love. On the sets of the show, she fell for her co-actor, Avinash Sachdev. The two found comfort in each other’s company and nurtured their relationship, growing close while working together. As time passed, differences and conflicts began to arise, and their once blissful romance started facing challenges, ultimately leading to a painful breakup.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina candidly spoke about the aftermath of their separation. The breakup had a profound impact on her, leaving her in a state of deep depression for nearly a year. She confided how she could hardly recognize herself when she looked in the mirror during those trying times. It was undoubtedly one of the most challenging periods of her life.

Meanwhile, Avinash Sachdev has been participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and reports suggest that his bond with Falak Naaz is blossoming. After parting ways with Rubina, Avinash married actress Shalmalee Desai in 2015. However, their marriage faced hurdles, and they divorced in 2017.

The turning point in Rubina’s love life arrived when she crossed paths with actor Abhinav Shukla. Their connection deepened, and after being in a relationship for some time, they decided to embark on a new journey together. In 2018, the couple celebrated their love with a destination wedding in Manali, capturing the hearts of fans with their beautiful bond. Rubina’s social media is a testament to the love they share, as she often shares adorable photos with Abhinav, making them one of the most adored couples in the Hindi television industry.

Amid her joys, Rubina’s professional endeavours continue to shine. Her latest project, the 2022 movie Ardh, showcases her versatility as an actor. In the drama-romance film, Rubina plays Madhu, who supports her husband, Shiva, portrayed by Hiten Tejwani, in his quest to become a mainstream actor in Mumbai despite starting as a theatre artist. The film’s captivating narrative delves into Shiva’s transformation as he disguises himself as a transgender person to earn money for survival. With seasoned actors like Rajpal Naurang Yadav in pivotal roles, Ardh showcases Rubina’s prowess as a performer.

Rubina Dilaik’s journey of love has been a rollercoaster ride, from the enchanting days with Avinash Sachdev to finding her happily ever after with Abhinav Shukla. As she continues to shine on both personal and professional fronts, fans eagerly await more captivating performances from this talented and resilient actress.