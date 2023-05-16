Ruhani Sharma Gives Summer Fashion Goals In White Crop Top And Plazzo

Despite being a newcomer in the Telugu film industry, actress Ruhani Sharma has managed to crave a special position among the viewers. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Tamil film Kadaisi Bench Karthi and received immense appreciation for her brilliant performance. However, apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also a fashion enthusiast. From traditional outfits like sarees and kurtas to Western attire including monokinis and swimsuits, Ruhani knows how to pull off every outfit with utmost grace. Recently, the model-turned-actress shared a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot which are currently going viral.

In the latest photos, Ruhani donned a white sleeveless crop top which she teamed with a blue and white printed palazzo. The actress opted for a nude makeup base and tied her hair in a ponytail with a white scarf. And, she rounded off her look with a three-layer, sleek neckpiece. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote “Summer" in the caption. Take a look at the pictures:

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users said, “Summer beautiful," and another one commented “Hottie." “Very beautiful," wrote a third user and many others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.

Five days ago, the actress shared another set of pictures where she was seen slaying in traditional attire. In the snaps, she was seen wearing a black floral printed Anarkali set. She chose neutral makeup, tied her hair in a messy bun and completed her look with a matching black bindi and a pair of silver jhumka. “Thinking about boorelu. Tell me what you are thinking right now," she wrote in the caption.

Ruhani Sharma has worked on a number of films like Chi La Sow, HIT: The First Case, Nootokka Jillala Andagadu and Kamala. She is currently working on the upcoming Telugu film HER Chapter 1, written and directed by Sreedhar Swarghav. The film will feature Ruhani in the lead role of a female cop and is produced jointly by Raghu Sankuratni and Deepa Sankuratni under the banner of Double Up Media.