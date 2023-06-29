Rukhsar Rehman and Director Faruk Kabir To Part Ways After 13 Years

Actress Rukhsar Rehman and director-producer Faruk Kabir’s wedding is facing turmoil, as they have decided to end their 13-year marriage. The couple has been grappling with numerous issues over the past few months, and their attempts to reconcile their differences have proven unsuccessful. Since February this year, the estranged couple has been residing apart. According to a report in ETimes, a source close to the actress revealed that Rukhsar Rehman had certain “non-negotiable" concerns which led to her decision to terminate the marriage.

The source said, “There were a few things that were non-negotiable for Rukhsar and when she learned about them, she decided to end the marriage. She is not doing very well."

Later, in an interview with ETimes, Rukhsar Rehman herself confirmed the news and stated, “Yes, we have parted ways. We have been living separately since February and are headed for a divorce. We are currently in the process and the lawyers are involved. So, I cannot talk at length.”

The actress further acknowledged that ending the relationship took a heavy emotional toll. Rukhsar Rehman expressed that making this decision wasn’t easy for her at all. She preferred not to delve into the specific details and reasons behind it and aimed to keep it respectful.

On the other hand, Faruk Kabir, the director of the Khuda Haafiz franchise, also confirmed the separation and stated, “I’m a very private person and this is a personal matter, so I don’t want to talk about it right now.”

Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir tied the knot in March 2010, after being in a relationship for nearly six years. They collaborated for the first time in Khuda Haafiz 2 last year. She was previously married to Asad Ahmed and they share a daughter named Aisha Ahmed, who is also an actress.

Work-wise, Rukhsar Rehman is a well-known figure in the acting industry, whether it be in television or films. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Deepak Anand’s Yaad Rakhegi Duniya alongside Aditya Pancholi. She has also appeared in various films including PK, God Tussi Great Ho, and Khuda Hafiz 2.