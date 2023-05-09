Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted Arriving At Karan Johar's House; Here's Why

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday often go on to make headlines for their rumoured relationship. On Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a dinner party which was attended by several celebrities. Rumoured lovebirds Aditya and Ananya were also spotted at this party. While the duo arrived separately, what caught everyone’s attention was that they were twinning in black.

In a video, shared by paparazzo online, Ananya is seen sitting in the front seat of the car and smiling as she makes her way to the dinner party. Aditya, on the other hand, was spotted occupied on his phone while arriving at Karan’s party. The actor waved at the shutterbugs as he passed through them. The Night Manager actor was spotted wearing a black t-shirt, while Ananya donned a black dress. Watch the video below.

Karan Johar’s dinner party was a star-studded affair with attendance from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, and Aarti Shetty. Alia and Ranbir, who were travelling together, were dressed in matching white outfits. While Ranbir sported a white shirt and denim jeans, Alia wore a white dress. Alia was observed grinning as photographers snapped pictures of them outside Karan Johar’s home.

Speculation regarding a romantic relationship between Aditya and Ananya began circulating after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Following this, the rumoured couple has been seen socializing together at various Bollywood gatherings, including Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration last year.

Ananya and Aditya recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and subsequently caused a stir on Instagram with some alluring photos. Dressed in matching black outfits, Ananya wore a black dress with cut-out details, while Aditya looked sharp in a black suit. Whether on the runway or in a photo shoot, they appeared to be the perfect couple, but neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship status. Their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added to the rumours about them.

On the work front, Ananya is set to appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Additionally, she has two projects in the works: one under Vikramaditya Motwane and another called Call Me Bae. Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He is now reportedly working on the second season of The Night Manager.

