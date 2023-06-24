Rumoured Couple Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda Along With The Archies Cast Spotted In The City; Watch

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been grabbing headlines since the time The Archies announcement was made. Both are set to make their Bollywood debut. Along with them Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja will also be seen in the film. Well, the film has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. Ahead of its release, the cast was spotted in the city on Friday night. They were seen at their close friend’s house. The video went viral in no time.

In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, we can see all of them coming out of the car. Suhana is wearing a black colour strapless top and denim. And others were mostly seen wearing black. She was seen posing for the Shutterbugs also. Many fans were also seen commenting along with dropping fire emojis.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Zoya Akhtar reacted to a tweet that even called the cast of The Archies as ‘white people’. In an interview with Mid-day, Zoya was quoted saying, “Why do you think that? They’re all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like?.” She explained, “It could be Hrithik Roshan, it could be Mr. Rajinikanth, it could be Diljit Dosanjh, it could be Mary Kom. That’s the beauty of India. There are a lot of Indians that are light-skinned.”

Coming to the film, recently the teaser was released and it was also shared by Suhana Khan. Set in the 1960s fictional hill station Riverdale in India, the trailer of Archies opens showing a vintage Pop Tate’s store serving milkshakes and burgers. Rather than dialogues, the video weighs high on music to portray emotions whether it’s enjoying freedom or going through a heartbreak. Chronicling the gang of six friends, the movie is a reimagined version of the American comic The Archies. The Archies will arrive on Netflix soon, however, the exact release date is yet to be announced.