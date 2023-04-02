Rupali Ganguly Felt Like a ‘Failed Mother’ as She Couldn't Lactate, Talks About the Pressure of Breastfeeding

Rupali Ganguly, who became a household name with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, is once again ruling the TRP charts with her show Anupamaa. Recently, the popular television actress opened up about feeling like a failed mother when she couldn’t lactate. Rupali tied the knot in 2013 with businessman Ashwain K Verma and welcomed her son in 2015. During a recent interview, she talked about the pressure women are put through about breastfeeding.

She told ETimes, “Once the child is born, we women put too much pressure on ourselves that only breast milk should be given, again the conditioning that you have got as a child, you follow that. People come to give you advice. I did not lactate and it is fine. I want to tell all the mothers. I totally killed and judged myself, I felt like a failed mother over it that I can’t even feed my baby. I psyched myself completely."

She also revealed that she gained weight as she ate a lot of things to help her with lactation. The actress shared that after a point, her ankles couldn’t bear her weight. “When I would take my son to the pram for a stroll, people would say ‘Arre Tu toh Monisha hai Na, kitni Moti hogayi'(You are Monisha! You have become fat).’ Maybe someone must have said that in a very nice way, but you feel bad."

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly won an award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival under the ‘most versatile actress in a television series’ category last month. Rupali shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle after winning the prestigious award along with a lengthy note expressing her gratitude towards everyone who supported her through her journey as Anupamaa.

Anupamaa, which is Rupali Ganguly’s TV show, has been quite popular among the audiences for its plot twists and her chemistry with co-actor Gaurav Khanna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here