Ruslaan Mumtaz Finally Reaches Mumbai After Being Stuck In Manali: Writes 'See You When Your Mood Is Better'

Heavy rainfall in various regions of Himachal Pradesh has resulted in widespread chaos. The floods have caused significant damage already, washing away roads, vehicles, and even houses. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who is currently in Manali, has found himself stranded due to the flooding. To keep his followers informed, he took to Instagram, sharing a series of stories detailing the situation that he is witnessing firsthand.

Taking refuge in a garage-like area, Ruslaan Mumtaz could earlier be seen in videos alongside his companions as they sought shelter. In one of his posts, he shared a video showing the surroundings, with a caption saying that the road had completely vanished. Sharing his thoughts, Ruslaan mentioned in the video that he never thought of being stranded in Manali with no network, no means to return home due to blocked roads, and the inability to continue shooting. “Never imagined I would actually get stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don’t even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple,” he wrote.

Now, he has successfully reached Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, he wrote that he has left Manali and safely arrived in Mumbai. He shared several posts, including a photo of the river with a caption that read, “"The river that caused it all, thank you for sparing my life."

As Ruslaan approached the airport, he bid adieu to Himachal with a message that said, “Bye Bye, see you when your mood is better." He also posted a photo of his boarding pass, writing that he hopes to safely reach Mumbai. Ruslaan later shared a picture from the flight after arriving in Delhi, before continuing his journey to Mumbai.