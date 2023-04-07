Russell Crowe Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Films of the Oscar-winning Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RUSSELL CROWE: Australian actor Russell Crowe’s fame catapulted ever since he played the role of a Roman general in the historical epic 2000 film Gladiator. He won an Oscar for Best Actor, but even before the movie’s release, Crowe has impressed Hollywood with his exceptional acting prowess in The Quick and the Dead (1995) alongside Sharon Stone and another Oscar-winner 1997’s release LA Confidential.

With skyrocketing fame, Crowe became a tabloid fixture be it for his romance speculation with Meg Ryan or a regrettable phone-throwing incident in 2005. Amidst the highs and lows of the stardom, Crowe has continued to challenge himself with diverse roles in movies including, Les Miserables, The Nice Guy, and Thor: Love and Thunder, among others.

Today on Friday, April 7, Crowe is celebrating his 59th birthday and on this special occasion, here’s taking a look at some of his latest and upcoming movies that you can add to your watchlist.

The Pope’s Exorcist

In The Pope’s Exorcist, Russell Crowe plays the real-life character of Father Gabriele Amorth, a famous Catholic priest who is said to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms throughout his entire life. Amorth, who directly worked under the Pope, passed away at age 91 but details of his haunted exploits are chronicled in his memoirs titled, An Exorcist: More Stories and An Exorcist Tells His Story. The events highlighted in the upcoming movie are based on his memoirs under the direction of Julius Avery. Kraven The Hunter

Russell Crowe will play an undisclosed role in the superhero film Kraven the Hunter based on a character from Marvel Comics. Directed by JC Chandor, the movie also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, while Ariana DeBose plays a voodoo priestess and his love interest. Meanwhile, Alessandro Nivola and Christophe Abbott will feature as antagonists in the project. The plot revolves around the life of a Russian immigrant namely Sergie Karvinoff aka Kraven who sets out on a mission to prove he is the greatest hunter in the entire world. The Georgetown Project

The Gladiator actor plays the lead role of Anthony Miller in this upcoming horror thriller helmed jointly by Joshua John Miller and MA Forting. The story chronicles the life of a troubled actor whose estranged daughter speculates if he’s battling his way through a past addiction or if some haunting power is destroying their lives. The Georgetown Project also features Ryan Simpkins and Sam Worthington in pivotal roles. Sleeping Dogs

Based on EO Chironvici’s novel The Book of Mirrors, Sleeping Dogs will star Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan as the main leads. The movie is about the life of a former homicide detective Roy Freeman suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Things take a turn for worse when he is forced to reopen a murder case of a college professor when a mysterious woman comes forward with new information. Poker Face

This 2022 thriller movie features Russell Crowe as tech billionaire Jake Foley, who reunites with his childhood friends for a game of poker. As hidden secrets from the past begin to slowly unravel, enter a gang of thieves to rob the game. The old friends must join hands to get out of the tedious situation without getting harmed. Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe essayed the role of Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie showcased the God of Thunder’s ultimate fight with Gorr the God Butcher, wherein he received help from his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Played by Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Played by Tessa Thompson).

