Ryan Gosling Reaches Out To BTS' Jimin, Offers Him Special Barbie Gift After Seeing His PTD Look

Ryan Gosling has a special message for BTS singer Jimin and it is winning the hearts of the ARMYs. On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Barbie posted a video in which Ryan put a raging debate to rest — who wore the black and white cowboy outfit better: Ryan or Jimin. For the unversed, the Hollywood star was seen wearing the same cowboy outfit that Jimin wore in the music video of Permission To Dance.

While the comparisons were a given, Ryan bowed down to Mochi and admitted that he pulled off the outfit better than him. “Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your Permission to Dance outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” he said.

Offering Ken’s guitar to the Bangtan Boy, the La La Land star said, “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so…it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Had to give Jimin this for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

This video is not only special for Barbie x BTS fans but Jimin as well. The singer is fan of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ Notebook and until early last year, he had seen the movie seven times and cried every single time. It goes without saying that the video blew up and instantly caught ARMYs’ attention.

JIMINS FAVORITE MOVIE IS THE NOTEBOOK AND RYAN GOSLING IS THE MAIN CHARACTER- jimin is gonna freak out and be so happy pic.twitter.com/et0VBeNdIn— Ju#1 ON BB HOT 100 (@jiminbyheart) July 19, 2023

Can you imagine, Jimin, the biggest fan of The Notebook, watching this video Ryan Gosling talking about him? We’ve come full circle https://t.co/gE2h578i49— Lulu⁷ (@fleurbblue) July 19, 2023

Jimin few years back watching The Notebook, now Ryan Gosling aka Noah and Ken copied his PTD outfit. The world is indeed round! pic.twitter.com/KiESirDmut— ⁷ ᵇᵗˢᵃʳᵐʸ (@Whisper1204) July 19, 2023

manifested a ryan gosling X jimin interaction with this idkpic.twitter.com/MmI6r3YoHu— raghad (@shyjjmn) July 19, 2023

We cannot wait to see Jimin’s reaction to this! Barbie releases on July 21.