Ryan Gosling Enjoys Beach Outing With Family As Barbie Hits Billion-Dollar Milestone

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s movie Barbie has dominated the box office by amassing over $1 billion (approximately Rs 8,268 crore) in revenue globally this weekend. This makes the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Mattel doll film the second-biggest release of 2023 so far and the movie’s success still continues to soar at the box office. As Barbie crossed $1 billion on the big screens, the male lead Ryan Gosling channeled his inner Ken on a family outing in Santa Barbara, US, over the weekend. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old actor’s girlfriend Eva Mendes was a part of his close-knit outing along with their two children, Amanda and Esmeralda.

In addition to this, Ryan was also accompanied by two other women, one of them seemed to be Eva Mendes’ mother Eva Perez Suarez. It is suggested the Hollywood actor carefully offered assistance to the elderly women throughout the trip. The Crazy, Stupid, Love star kept it cool and casual for the beachy day in a plain red t-shirt topped with a baseball cap and blue denim. When it came to his partner and The Place Beyond the Pines co-star, Eva Mendes chose an orange dress with sleek tresses left loose.

This outing came at a time when the male protagonist of Barbie also surprised the film’s director Greta Gerwig with a special birthday surprise on Friday. In a hilarious move, Ryan Gosling arranged a flash mob of multiple Kens and Barbies for the filmmaker. Footage of the surprise was shared online on the official Instagram page of Barbie leaving fans quite elated. The visuals saw Greta Gerwig taken aback by the surprise as the parade of Kens and Barbies entered her Pilates class. “Oh my god," she repeated in excitement several times. The flash mob delivered an energetic performance on the Barbie tracks I’m Just Ken and Dua Lipa’s Dance the Night Away as Greta maintained an infectious laughter on her face. After completing the dance set the group screamed, “Happy Birthday Greta" garnering clapping and cheering from the filmmaker.

With happy tears on her face, Greta hugged the group before bidding them a sweet adieu. “As Kens know, sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance. Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings," read the caption of the video. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie also features an ensemble cast of Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Issa Rae in crucial roles.