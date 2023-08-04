Ryan Gosling's Barbie Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes Billboard Hot 100 Debut

The Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie has been getting a tremendous response at the box office since its release on July 21. Lead actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, along with the supporting cast, have been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences. While the movie is a hit, the song I’m Just Ken, a masterpiece sung by Ryan Gosling, has made its debut on the Hot 100 chart at No. 87. Co-written by Mark Ronson, this marks Ryan’s first entry on the charts.

Ryan Gosling’s song I’m Just Ken in the movie has been inspired by the famous Barbie phrase- ‘She’s everything. He’s just Ken’. It masterfully depicted that Ken, even though he acquires everything a man could want, he still doesn’t have the undivided attention he wants from Barbie. The catchy phrase sparked people to create hilarious memes since the line was teased in one of the teasers. Social media users have creatively adapted the phrase to various life scenarios.

Ryan Gosling’s involvement in the film’s music doesn’t end with I’m Just Ken. The talented actor also recorded the cover of Push, which is featured later in the movie when Ken is seen playing the guitar for Barbie. Interestingly, the overall Barbie album is currently sitting at No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

According to Billboard, the song began its journey with an impressive 5.2 million streams in the US and 2,000 downloads sold in its opening week. Other than this, the song is ranked at No. 4 on the Hot Rock Songs chart and No. 5 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. The song also secured the No. 39 spot on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken is not his first appearance on the charts. In 2016, his song, City of Stars from the movie La La Land made waves on the charts as well. The solo version spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Jazz Digital Song Sales chart, showcasing Gosling’s vocal talent and the popularity of the song.

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, songwriter Mark Ronson shared the surprising backstory of how Ryan Gosling came on board to sing I’m Just Ken. When he first wrote the lyrics, Ronson never imagined that Gosling would be the one to sing the song. Instead, he just hoped that Greta Gerwig won’t laugh at the humorous lyrics.

To Ranson’s surprise, Greta became an instant fan of the demo song. She then shared the song with Ryan Gosling, who was equally impressed by the song. The lyrics resonated with him so deeply that he wanted to perform it in the film. Gerwig then rewrote a certain scene and requested Ronson to create a score that would lead seamlessly into the song.

Later when the makers of Barbie decided to give fans a sneak peek of the track in a teaser, the song instantly became a hit and generated a positive response.