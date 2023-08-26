Ryan Reynolds Writes A Heartwarming Birthday Post For Blake Lively: 'You Hung The Damn Moon'

Ryan Reynolds, the popular Hollywood star, is happily married to Blake Lively. Married for years, the couple has been setting some major couple goals and always impress fans with their social media trolling and posts for each other, along with their mushy public appearances. The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl actress started dating in 2010 after they shared the screen in the 2011-released film Green Lantern and later tied the knot in 2012. On the occasion of Blake Lively’s 36th birthday, Ryan did not take the usual trolling way but instead wrote a cute birthday wish to celebrate her.

Ryan Reynold’s birthday note for Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds took to his official Instagram handle and posted a special birthday note for Blake. Sharing some lovely pics from their vacation, Ryan Reynolds also shared some lovely pictures of Blake Lively, leaving their fans and followers in awe of their romance and chemistry.

Check Ryan Reynolds’ birthday wish for wife Blake Lively

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," wrote the celebrated actor in his post. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," Ryan Reynolds’ post read.

Love story of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met for the first time on the sets of the 2011-released film Green Lantern which was a major box office disaster. Reynolds was going through a rough phase in his personal life after divorcing his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson and was casually dating when he met Lively. Blake, on the other hand, had just broken up with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

The couple initially became close friends, but their bond soon blossomed into a full-blown romance. Even though both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively wanted to keep things casual, things got very serious between them and they decided to marry each other within a year of dating. The star couple is blessed with four kids- three daughters named James, Inez and Betty, and a fourth kid who was born this year.