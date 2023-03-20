Popular music composer S Thaman has delivered some foot-tapping songs in the South film industry. His musical compositions have crossed the barriers of the regional divide, enjoyed by many across India. From the groovy Ranjithame soundtrack in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial Varisu to the soul-stirring single Tum Tum in the film Enemy, Thaman has woven his magic in numerous songs. Recently, the 39-year-old musical genius was left super impressed after he caught India cricketer Virat Kohli matching steps to his famous Ranjithame song. Overjoyed, Thaman tweeted the video of the same on the microblogging platform on March 18.

“Wow,” tweeted Thaman adding the hashtags of Virat Kohli and Ranjithame, along with dropping a red heart and a blast emoji. The video captured Virat Kohli collaborating with the immensely popular and talented Norwegian dance group Quick Style, performing the Ranjithame song.

Dressed in a casual white shirt and a pair of black trousers, the India batter can be seen taking the cricket bat from the hands of one of the Quick Style members, to show them how it’s done. Boasting swag at its best, Virat, along with the bat, shakes a leg with the group of dancers, dancing in sync with the beats of the Thaman composition, Ranjithame.

As soon as the video surfaced on the microblogging platform, the Twitter population rushed to the comments to point out that Virat Kohli performed on different music and not Ranjithame. They claimed that this particular visual clip re-shared by Thaman was embedded with the wrong song, and hence edited.

“That’s not the original tune to which he danced,” noted one user. “Don’t repeat the music for the glimpse pls,” requested a second individual. “That’s an edited one bro he didn’t do it for Ranjitame,” quipped another user.

Presently, Thaman has joined hands with director S. Shankar’s upcoming ambitious project RC 15, starring the RRR fame actor Ram Charan. In this context, it is important to mention that it was the filmmaker who introduced Thaman as an actor to the film industry. Additionally, the composer started his musical journey with the S Shankar production, Eeram.

