Saanya Iyer Looks Oh-so-chic As She Channels Her ‘Barbenheimer’ Avatar; Check It Out

Kannada actress Saanya Iyer is a well-known name in the film industry. She rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Within a short span, she created a sizable fanbase for herself. Saanya is active on social media and keeps sharing her life updates with her fans. Saanya Iyer is currently holidaying in Kashmir. She shared a series of pictures from her trip on Instagram, which took the internet by storm.

In the photos, Saanya can be seen wearing a casual printed black top with a frilled pink skirt. She is spotted posing amid one of the famous marketplaces in Kashmir’s Lal Chowk. She kept her look casual with black furry slippers. Saanya kept her short hair open for this look and glammed it up a bit by donning a black shade, a black watch, neck piece made of beads, and a couple of rings. Saanya Iyer looks chic and cool as she poses for the camera with swag. Following the viral trend of Oppenheimer and Barbie, she posted a very catchy caption that read, “Channelling my inner #barbenheimer drama. Oh, and this Barbie is street chic.”

Saanya Iyer’s fans appreciated her look in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Pretty”, while the other one wrote, “Lovely.”

Sanya is also fond of dancing, apart from being a fashion enthusiast. She shared a dance video on July 4, which captured everyone’s attention. She appeared in the video sporting a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and matching trousers. She opted for nude makeup. To round off her look, she wrapped her hair back in a half bun. She was spotted grooving to the song Kaise Hua Song the romantic drama Kabir Singh, which stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

The video went viral in no time. Her admirers got super excited about this post and filled the comment section with their reactions. “Each move is so perfect and smooth. Can’t take my eyes off it,” wrote one user. “Those moves show the efforts you have put into good ones Saanya," commented another user.

Sanya Iyer made her acting debut in 2012 with the Colors Kannada show, Putt Gowri Maduve. After this, she participated in the Colors Kannada show Dancing Star in 2015. She was further seen in the Voot reality show, Dancing Champion.