Saanya Iyer's Red Slit Dress Is A Work Of Art

Actress Saanya Iyer won the hearts of the Kannada audience with her role as Putta Gowri in the TV series titled Mangala Gowri Maduve. Her brilliant acting has left a lasting impression in the minds of the viewers. Now, she has been gaining attention on social media after she uploaded an array of photos in a stunning red dress that will absolutely drive away your Monday blues.

On Instagram, Saanya posted photos dressed in a bright red outfit. It featured spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline and a side slit up to her knees. The white embroidered leaves added an extra oomph to the attire. To further elevate her look, she opted for nude-coloured stilettos, a black watch and a bracelet for chicness. She chose glowy and flushed skin, kohled eyes and brown-coloured lipstick. “One day at a time," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Photos left her fans in absolute awe of her beauty. While many dropped red hearts, there were others who showered her with praises in the comments section. An admirer wrote, “Yo! My beauty queen is slaying here too!” One social media user wrote, “With every picture you post I am convinced that you are a symbol of beauty.” Another fan wrote, “You are a marvellous beauty.”

top videos

Previously, Saanya Iyer grabbed the limelight after she posted a few snaps from her photoshoot with celebrated photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. Her pictures in a sequined black and golden bikini top and a mini black velvet skirt with a train became the buzz of the town as her fans called her “too hot” and “super lit”.

Saanya Iyer marked her debut in showbiz with the TV serial Mangala Gowri Maduve. Later, she worked in films like Chandra, Mukha Putta and Vimukhti. She was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. Prior to that, she gained fame for her stint at Bigg Boss Kannada. Apart from acting, she is also the owner of a production house called Deepa Iyer which produces short films.