Saanya Iyer's Traditional Avatar Attracts Love And Attention From Her Followers

Saanya Iyer, a talented Indian actor and model, has carved a niche for herself in the vibrant world of the Kannada film industry. Renowned for her on-screen charisma and impeccable fashion choices, Saanya keeps her legion of followers updated with her latest ventures and style statements through her social media channels.

In a recent photoshoot that showcases her in traditional attire, Saanya has left her fans awestruck, showering her with love and admiration. The actress dons a resplendent greyish and golden saree, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication in her makeup. Her choice of attire includes a deep V-shaped blouse featuring cold-shoulder ruffle sleeves in a rich golden hue, complementing the silver or greyish saree adorned with intricate Banarasi golden prints.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/09/untitled-design-2023-09-04t182949.709.jpg

Saanya adds a touch of glamour to her look with heavy green crystal-designed jewellery, including bangles and earrings from the same set. Her minimalistic makeup beautifully accentuates her natural charm, while her hair is elegantly tied in a bun, adorned with a rose flower gajra.

One particular image from the photoshoot, featuring Saanya holding a mirror in her hand, has taken the internet by storm, captivating the hearts of her followers. Her poise and elegance are evident in every frame, making her a fashion icon in the making.

Saanya Iyer is all set to make her much-anticipated debut in the film industry with the movie Gowri. She has pledged to deliver her absolute best to the industry, and her recent appearance at the Muhurtha event of her film, alongside the film’s team, has only intensified the excitement among her fans.

Notably, Saanya’s journey in the entertainment world began at a young age when she showcased her talent as a child artist in a few Kannada and Telugu films. She gained widespread recognition through her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada in 2022, where her vibrant personality endeared her to viewers. She further showcased her dancing prowess in reality shows like Dancing Champion and Dancing Star.