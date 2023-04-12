Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Trailer: Dimple Kapadia Adds 'Bloody' Twist To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s new drama Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo dropped on Wednesday and it promises a fun but gory ride! Starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar along with a talented ensemble comprising of Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others, the show is helmed by director and creator Homi Adajania.

The trailer is set against the iconic song of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but the visuals are unlike the hit serial. While it does hint at a saas-bahu saga, it is set in a rural location with the women of the house out for blood. Holding guns and taking part in blood-oozing fights, Homi teases a drama that we’ve never seen before.

The official description reads: “This new era of these familial ties will showcase four women running a business empire, shattering misconceptions and not just playing the power game, but owning it!"

Watch the trailer below:

Speaking about the series and her role in it, Dimple said, “Savitri is the most bad-ass saas you’ve ever seen and very compelling to watch. She has many enigmatic faces. Brutal and vulnerable, she is a master in manipulation, playing a very high stakes game that seesaws between life and death. Her band of women are fierce and ruthless as they navigate through the toughest of situations and build the biggest empire from nothing. In the dark and crazy world of Savitri, we see empowered women who are willing to die, but not change the life they have subscribed to. It’s great that we’re exploring these unique narratives on-screen with Hotstar Specials’ Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo and are showing women who, regardless of what moral lens they are viewed with, are indestructible in spirit.”

Radhika Madan added, “With Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, we see a progressive shift in the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship. My character of Savitri’s daughter is one - that you wouldn’t want on your bad side, but surely want on your side! I have worked with Homi Adajania before and I love the way he shapes the narrative with his edgy perspective. His vision of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo and character dynamics in it really struck a chord with me and I can’t wait for the audience to see this on Disney+ Hotstar soon!”

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo will stream on the platform starting May 5.

