Saba Azad And Hrithik Roshan's Selfie Screams Love; Sussanne Khan Says 'Beautiful Pic'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on a dreamy vacation, yet again. Destination? Buenos Aires, Argentina. The couple’s latest Instagram posts are all from their recent holiday. A few hours back, Saba Azad added yet another gem to her feed. This time, it was a selfie with beau Hrithik Roshan. While Hrithik Roshan looked dashing as ever in a black jacket over a printed tee, Saba Azad donned a cozy cream-colour furry coat. The duo even added mufflers to match their outfits. Hrithik Roshan kept Saba close and posed for a memorable snap.

“Que Bueno Buenos Aires (How good Buenos Aires)," Saba Azad wrote along with the post. As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comment section by showering love on the couple. The post even grabbed Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s attention. She wrote, “Beautiful picture".

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

A user commented, “Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan, you are so beautiful and happy. God bless you." At the same time, another wrote, “My two favourites in one picture, absolutely stunning Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan."

“How sweet, god bless you both. Keep Hrithik Roshan happy…he deserves all happiness in the world. Sending love to both of you, stay happy and blessed always," another comment read.

Earlier, Hrithik shared a picture from their vacation with her “winter girl". In the photograph, the couple was elegantly dressed in black attire, coordinating flawlessly as they posed together. Captioning the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Winter girl (with a snowflake emoji)." Reacting to the post, actress Preity Zinta expressed her longing, commenting, “We miss you guys." Even actress Richa Chadha dropped a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Work-wise, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming appearance is in director Siddharth Anand’s forthcoming film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. He is also set to star in director Ayan Mukerji’s next action thriller War 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The official release date for the film is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Saba Azad, recognised as a singer-musician, has been featured in movies like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She also contributed to the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. Her most recent appearance was in the web series Rocket Boys 2. She is set to feature in the film Songs of Paradise, co-starring Soni Razdan.