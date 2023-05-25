'Sad and Shocking': 'The Kerala Story' Movie's Bengal Distributor Wants CM Intervention as Film Gets No Shows

It has been nearly seven days since the Supreme Court stayed the Bengal government’s decision to ban the film ‘The Kerala Story,’ yet none of the halls or multiplexes in Bengal are showing the film.

Despite no official ban, ‘The Kerala Story’ remains unavailable for viewing anywhere in the state. When asked, hall owners cite pre-existing slot bookings for other films as the reason, while multiplex owners have not provided any specific explanation.

Shatadip, the distributor of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie in Bengal, has been tirelessly trying to secure a release for the film, but all efforts have been in vain. In an interview with News18, Shatadip expressed his belief that theatre owners feel threatened.

Here are excerpts from his interview:

Q: It has been seven days since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on ‘The Kerala Story.’ Is the film being screened in any halls?

A: Sadly, even after the Supreme Court’s stay, not a single hall or multiplex is showing the film.

Q: Why do you think they are not screening it?

A: I believe the theatre owners are apprehensive about potential harm to their property, which is why they are refraining from showing the film. They are not providing a direct reason, but they are not taking any action. Hall owners are silent, although they want to screen the film but cannot comment on this issue.

Q: Have you spoken to the authorities?

A: No, my father, who is the chairman of the exhibitor section, has sent a letter requesting the Chief Minister’s intervention, but nothing has happened so far. The director and producer have also made a plea to the Chief Minister through the media.

Q: What is your next step?

A: I have no idea. It is very unfortunate… I will have to wait, there is nothing else I can do. It is sad and shocking, but we really don’t know what to do.

Last week, the film’s producer stated to the media that they would once again approach the court since the film has not been shown anywhere.