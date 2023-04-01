Sai Dharam Tej Announce Wrap Of Virupaksha With A Fresh Poster

It’s a wrap for Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha. The actor has announced the happy news on social media. The film will hit the theatres on April 21. For the actor, it has been an amazing experience. His tweet read, “AND It’s a WRAP! (Except for one song) A Journey of startling vision, relentless hard work & team efforts will always make Virupaksha a memorable & amazing experience. Can’t wait to meet you all on the big screen on Apr 21st. Thank you, everyone.”

Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, has reportedly completed the shooting schedule in 89 days. The project is jointly bankrolled by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad.

AND It's a WRAP!(Except for one song 😜)A Journey of startling vision, relentless hardwork & team efforts will always make #Virupaksha a memorable & amazing experience. Can't wait to meet you all on the big screen on Apr 21st 🤗 Thank you @BvsnP Garu @aryasukku sir@dvlns… pic.twitter.com/uFl42czJEA — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 31, 2023

Fans have sent their best wishes to Sai Dharam Tej and the entire team of Virupaksha. A user wrote that he just can’t wait for the promotions to begin.

Another added, “Wishing team Virupaksha a blockbuster.”

Wishing team #Virupaksha a blockbuster 🎯🎯🎯👏👏👏— Bharani66 (@Bharani661) March 31, 2023

A comment read, “This is long due. Was waiting for a dark mystic thriller. Hopefully this movie satisfies hunger.”

This is long due. Was waiting for a dark mystic thriller. Hopefully this movie satisfies hunger.— Sree charan (@sreecharan2728) March 31, 2023

Virupaksha is a fantasy drama with a broad appeal. Jr NTR earlier released a teaser of the film. What makes Virupaksha unique is the fact that none other than Jr NTR has also provided the voice-over. The team is currently preoccupied with post-production formalities.

Aside from Virupaksha, Sai Tej has begun filming for another with his uncle Pawan Kalyan. The project in question is a remake of the Tamil hit Vinodhaya Sitham. Sai Tej will play the main character, while Pawan will play the character of a God. Sai Tej needs to score a hit to make a comeback and has all his hopes pinned on Virupaksha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here