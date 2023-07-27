Sai Dharam Tej Explains What It Was Like Working With Uncle Pawan Kalyan in Bro

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer upcoming movie Bro is generating significant buzz as its release date draws nearer. The film, which is set to hit theaters on July 28, has already completed its shooting, and the entire team is currently engaged in promotional activities. Recently, actor Sai Dharam Tej shared his personal experience of working on the movie during a media interaction, captivating everyone’s attention.

During the press meeting, Sai Dharam Tej was asked about his feelings working in Bro. Responding to the question, the actor expressed his excitement and gratitude for getting a chance to act alongside his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, at the beginning of his career in the film industry. He revealed that he agreed to do the film without even hearing the story, and later, when he heard the whole plot, he was thoroughly impressed and pleased with it.

When asked about his emotions on the first day of shooting, Sai Dharam Tej admitted that he was nervous and trembling. However, his co-star Samuthirakani, who plays a crucial role in the film, came to his rescue by providing much-needed support and comfort, easing his nerves and helping him settle into the project.

Another question raised was about Sai Dharam Tej’s connection to the film’s story. He revealed that he resonated with the movie’s theme, which emphasizes the value of spending time with family and friends. According to the actor, there is nothing more precious than cherishing these moments.

When inquired about any advice from the renowned writer and director Trivikram, who is associated with the film, Sai Dharam Tej expressed his gratitude for getting an opportunity to work on a film penned by him.

Reflecting on his experience on the set, the actor shared that every moment spent working on Bro was memorable, particularly because it gave him a chance to bond with his uncle Pawan Kalyan on a professional level, forming a special connection beyond their familial ties.

Regarding the reaction of his family members, including legendary actor Chiranjeevi, upon learning about his collaboration with Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej revealed that they were all delighted about his upcoming project.

Offering insights into the film’s storyline, the actor mentioned that Bro carries a profound message about living in the present and doing one’s best to achieve success, and the film seamlessly weaves in elements of comedy, romance, and entertainment.

Bro is a remake of Samuthirakani’s own 2021 Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham, and besides Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan, it also features Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma in pivotal roles.