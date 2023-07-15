CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Sai Dharam Tej Lands In Controversy During His Visit To Srikalahasti Temple
1-MIN READ

Sai Dharam Tej Lands In Controversy During His Visit To Srikalahasti Temple

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 19:17 IST

Hyderabad, India

Bro: The Avatar is set to release on July 28.

Bro: The Avatar is set to release on July 28.

Sai Dharam Tej’s visit to the Srikalahasti temple involved him offering prayers and performing a tour of the temple.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej recently paid a visit to the Srikalahasti temple in the Tirupati district (Andhra Pradesh) ahead of his upcoming film Bro: The Avatar’s release. While it’s typical for actors to seek blessings at temples before their movie premieres, this particular visit has generated some unforeseen interest. Sai Dharam Tej’s visit to the Srikalahasti temple involved him offering prayers and performing a tour of the temple. Controversy arose when he was performing aarti, which did not sit well with the temple Pandits. They expressed their concerns, questioning how a devotee could offer aarti to the deity.

Bro The Avatar also features Pawan Kalyan and Ketika Sharma in prominent roles. Its shooting began earlier this year. Pawan Kalyan completed his portions in a relatively short period. The movie also includes important roles played by Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu. The production of this film is being handled by People Media Factory in association with ZEE Studios. Bro The Avatar’s music will be composed by Thaman S. Scheduled to hit theatres on July 28, the movie is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham.

Reports suggest that the film’s runtime has been finalised. The film is reported to have a runtime of approximately 135 minutes, which is deemed suitable for its concept. The main storyline will revolve around Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s characters, highlighting their journey and interactions.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. entertainment
  3. Sai Dharam Tej
  4. news18-discover
first published:July 15, 2023, 19:17 IST
last updated:July 15, 2023, 19:17 IST