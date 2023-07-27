Sai Dharam Tej Reveals The Story Behind The Title Of His Next With Pawan Kalyan

The release of the Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is fast approaching. A grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, graced by the entire star cast. During the event, the actors shared insights about the film and their experiences. Sai Dharam Tej, in particular, spoke about his collaboration with his uncle Pawan Kalyan and how the movie got its title. He revealed, “I call my uncle (Pawan Kalyan) a bro throughout this movie. And my uncle also calls me Bro. That’s why we have taken the same name as the title."

Sai Dharam Tej also opened up about a memorable scene he filmed with actress Ketika Sharma- a break-up scene that “struck a personal chord" with him. He shared the emotions of that moment with his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, over a drink.

Ahead of the film’s release, Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter, urging his fans to prioritise safety over celebration. He posted a picture with a heartfelt statement, saying, “Your safety is above any celebration. Please consider my humble request above your excitement and love. Forever Grateful." He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from fans but emphasised the importance of their safety while holding banners and cut-outs.

The star-studded cast of Bro includes Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju. The film is directed by Samuthirakani, with Trivikram Srinivas handling the screenplay. Set to hit theatres on July 28, the movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banners of People Media Factory and Zee Studios. Pawan Kalyan portrays the role of the “God of Time", while Sai Dharam Tej is seen as an IT worker named Mark.