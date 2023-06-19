Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Virupaksha To Have Its World TV Premier On This Date

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej captivated the audience with his latest release, the spellbinding and mysterious thriller Virupaksha. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film witnessed remarkable success, surpassing the coveted Rs 100-crore mark throughout its theatrical journey. With an intriguing storyline and Sai Dharam Tej’s compelling performance, Virupaksha emerged as a box-office hit.

Now, the makers have announced the world television premiere of the highly acclaimed movie. The film is all set to make its grand debut on the small screen. Mark your calendars for June 25, 6 pm, as the world television premiere of the film will be aired on the Star Maa channel.

After creating waves in theatres and on OTT, the audience now eagerly awaits its screening on television screens. Earlier, Netflix got the streaming rights to this movie for a huge price. The film started streaming on Netflix on May 21.

Penned by Sukumar, the film features a stellar cast including Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon and Sunil in the leading roles. Actors including Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Chandra Sekhar, Kamal Kamaraju, Mahesh Achanta and others are seen in pivotal roles. The film, which was produced by BVSN Prasad alongside Sukumar, hit the theatres on April 21 in Telugu and was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on May 5.

The music was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and the cinematography was handled by Shamdat Sainudeen. The film revolves around baffling deaths that occur in a village due to an unknown person’s occult practices.

Sai Dharam Tej has manifested a strong footing in the film industry with his remarkable performance in films like Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Republic and Jawaan. The actor has also been a part of films such as Solo Brathuke So Better, Chitralahari, Nakshatram, Thikka and many more. Now, he is gearing up for his upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated films Bro and an untitled venture alongside Sampath Nandi.