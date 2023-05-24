Sai Dharam Tej’s First Look From Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro Out

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will be seen in an upcoming film, Bro, directed by Samuthirakani. The film also stars Sai Dharam Tej in the lead. Now, the makers have unveiled another poster for the film starring the Virupaksha actor. He will be working alongside his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, whose poster was released last week.

In the poster, Sai Dharam Tej was seen in an all-white avatar with a clock behind him, walking, and BRO written at the time. It is reported that the film is the Telugu remake of Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham. The 2021 Tamil film had Samuthirakani as the god of time and Thambi Ramaiah, who gets a second chance at life after an accident.

In the Telugu version, Pawan Kalyan will be seen portraying the role of Samuthirakani, while Sai Dharam will be playing Mark, also known as Markandeyulu, a version of the role played by Thambi Ramaiah in the original version.

The makers shared the poster of Said Dharam’s character on Twitter. They wrote, “MARK has set foot. Presenting @IamSaiDharamTej as ‘MARKANDEYULU’ with #IntroducingMARK from #BroTheAvatarv @PawanKalyan @thondankani @MusicThaman @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla @bkrsatish @TheKetikaSharma @NavinNooli @ZeeStudios_ @zeestudiossouth"

Earlier, they also shared a motion poster revealing Pawan Kalyan’s character from the film. The video had Sanskrit background music and introduced power star Pawan Kalyan in full swag. In the video, Kalyan is dressed fully in black, striking a pose, looking down, and the title BRO is written at the time.

Apart from these stars, the film has Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier as the female protagonists. Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Thanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza, and Surya Srinivas will also be seen playing important characters in the project.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios, while the screenplay and dialogues are done by filmmaker Trivikram. The music has been composed by Thamam S, and Sujith Vasudev is in charge of the cinematography. According to reports, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 28.