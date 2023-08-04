Sai Pallavi Debuted As Kangana Ranaut's Friend In Dhaam Dhoom; Film Stills Go Viral

Sai Pallavi, one of the most sought-after names actress in the South movie industry, started her career with small uncredited roles as a child artist but gained fame with the Malayalam romantic drama Premam (2015). Before her debut in Premam, Sai Pallavi had already made her first on-screen appearance as Kangana Ranaut’s friend in the movie Dhaam Dhoom.

The film, a 2008 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film, was written, filmed, and directed by the late Jeeva. It starred Jayam Ravi, Kangana Ranaut, Lakshmi Rai and Jayaram. The movie marked Kangana Ranaut’s debut in the Tamil film industry.In the movie, Sai Pallavi portrays Shenba’s (Kangana’s) friend. There is a scene where she, along with Shenba and another friend, goes to watch a pornographic movie in their village. However, Sai Pallavi’s role in the film was quite limited. Stills from the film are now going viral.

In another video doing the rounds on the internet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen applauding Sai. She can be heard saying in the video, “When you dance, we can’t take our eyes off of you." This clip posted on Instagram received a lot of love from the netizens.

Over the years, Sai Pallavi has proved her mettle not just as an actor but also as a great dancer. The stunner was seen tapping a foot with Dhanush in the track Rowdy Baby in Maari 2. This is just one example of her impeccable dance skills.

Sai Pallavi is a sought-after actress in the Indian film industry. Her love for dance and acting led her to audition for Premam in 2015, which became a blockbuster hit. Since then, Sai has continued to deliver stellar performances, earning critical acclaim and a massive fan following. On the work front, she will star with Sivakarthikeyan for Rajkumar Periasamy’s next. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan.