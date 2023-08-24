Sai Pallavi Replaces Alia Bhatt In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know

Hours after it was reported that Alia Bhatt is no longer a part of Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan, it has now been reported that the makers of the movie have found her replacement too. If a report by India Today is to be belived, Sai Pallavi is likely to be roped in for the movie. While there is no official confirmation to this as of now, if Sai gets finalised, she will be playing the role of Sita in the movie.

Earlier today, it was reported that Alia Bhatt has exited the project due to date-related issues. “As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt - who was approached for the project - is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Ramayan was slated to begin in December this year. However, there seems to be a shift in timeline. The source further claimed that the three-part film is still in the pre-production stage and might not complete prep by December. “It’s understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace," the insider added.

While there is no clarity on the role of Sita as of now, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing Ram in the film. KGF star Yash is likely to play the role of Ravan in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan. “Yash has undergone multiple look tests recently. The finalization of Yash is yet to be decided. The casting of Sita and Hanuman will take some time, a few months for sure. The makers do not want any stone unturned. They want to make a solid project and they are okay spending a few years for the same," a source recently claimed.

Meawhile, Ramayan is now likely to go on floors in mid-2024.