Sai Pallavi Talks About MeToo Movement, Verbal and Physical Abuse; Says 'It Must Not Be Taken...'
Sai Pallavi Talks About MeToo Movement, Verbal and Physical Abuse; Says 'It Must Not Be Taken...'

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 21:29 IST

Pushpa actress Sai Pallavi talks about MeToo Movement, physical and verbal abuse.

Sai Pallavi has opened up about physical and verbal abuse as she talked on the MeToo movement.She said that even verbal abuse is a form of abuse and can’t be taken lightly.

Sai Pallavi, the actress who last graced our screens in the Tamil film Gargi, recently spoke out about the 'physical and verbal abuse' on the illustrious Telugu chat show Nijam with Smita. The show, which is hosted by the talented singer-writer Smita and currently streaming on Sony Liv, provided a platform for the rising star to delve into the issue of abuse. According to Hindustan Times, ain a promotional video, the actress spoke about the gravity of verbal abuse. She alsoemphasising that it must not be taken lightly.

“You don't have to be physically abusive. Even verbally abusing a person and making them uncomfortable is a form of abuse," she reportedly said.

Sai Pallavi also opened up about her journey from being a medical student to becoming a celebrated film star, discussing how her life transformed along the way. She spoke about the challenges and joys of being a successful woman in the industry, too.

As of late, it has been announced that Sai Pallavi has joined the cast of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule. Rumour has it that the actress will be seen in a cameo role in the film, and she has already allocated 10 days for the shoot of her sequence. Fans of the talented actress are eagerly anticipating seeing her in the film, and speculations suggest that she will be playing the role of a tribal girl in the second season. While the official announcement of her joining the cast is still awaited, the anticipation surrounding this development is rapidly building.

Pushpa 2 also stars the sensational Rashmika Mandanna and the dynamic Anasuya Bharadwaj in crucial roles. As the principal cast reunites for this Sukumar directorial, fans of the franchise are expressing their excitement, insisting that the sequel is getting better and better every day. While no release date has been announced yet, we're excited to see what this power-packed film has in store for us.

last updated:March 09, 2023, 21:29 IST
