Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Greeted With 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants After Adipurush Screening; Duo Mobbed

Saif Ali Khan was seen attending a screening of Adipurush with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday night. While the trio was spotted making their way into the theatre in a video shared last night, a new video of Saif and Taimur leaving the screening has now surfaced online. In the video, the father-son duo was greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. They were also seen getting mobbed on their way to the car.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Saif was seen sporting a big smile as he made his way out of the theatre. The actor waved at the cameras as they welcomed him with the chants. Taimur followed close behind with his nannies. As soon as the paparazzi spotted little Tim, they chanted, “Jai Shri Ram, Taimur."

Watch the video below:

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Raavan in Adipurush. While this is the first time he is starring with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, this is his second film with Om Raut. The actor and director collaborated on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released in 2020.

Following Adipurush’s release, several fans took to Twitter and praised Saif’s performance in the movie. “Saif is totally Nailing it in style, what a solid act #Adipurush”, a user tweeted. “Totally incredible performance diya hai Saif Ali khan sir nen #Adipurush Mein one of the Greatest”, another tweet read. “Saif Ali khan best acting in Adipurush I liked very much," a third tweet read.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Interestingly, Adipurush is likely to have a bumper opening at the box office on Friday. More than 4.7 lakh tickets have already been sold. The film is tracking an impressive day 1 box office collection. Early eastimates reveal Adipurush is likely to record an opening day collection of Rs 95 crore in India alone.