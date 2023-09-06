CHANGE LANGUAGE
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Dish Out Power Couple Goals As They Twin In Black For Work, Watch
1-MIN READ

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Dish Out Power Couple Goals As They Twin In Black For Work, Watch

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 14:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan step out for work. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted with her hubby Saif Ali Khan in town.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Time and again, the couple are captured by the shutterbugs dishing our major parenting and style goals. Having said that, today afternoon, the duo were captured twinning in black as they stepped out for work commitments.

Both Saif and Kareena kept it cool and comfy in black. While Kareena donned a black kurta teamed with black pants, Saif on the other hand kept it casual in a black tee with black track pants. The duo also donned black shades which tied their whole look together.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Jaane Jaan. The makers released the trailer yesterday. The film which also marks her OTT debut also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Jaane Jaan is based in Kalimpong. Kareena plays the role of Maya D’Souza who is in an abusive relationship. Her neighbour Naren, played by Jaideep, has an idea about it. Vijay essays the role of Karan, a cop, who is investing Maya’s missing husband. They are seem to be involved in a romantic relationship eventually.

In a previous press statement, Kareena had earlier shared, “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project . After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a newcomer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

