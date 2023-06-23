Saif Ali Khan And Soha Ali Khan Dish Out Major Sibling Goals; Fans Call Them ‘Smarties’

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are one of Bollywood’s most loved siblings. They share a great bond and are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The latter recently dropped an adorable picture of themselves and also added a caption that read, ‘Sibling summer continues ❤️☀️’.

In the photo, Saif and Soha posed together. While Soha looked cute in a black tank top and grey pants, Saif on the other hand looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt which he teamed with a half jacket and blue denims. Fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments for the duo. One of them wrote, ‘Smarties !! Intelligent Bro Sis :).’ ‘As beautiful as ever, both of y’all,’ read another one. Meanwhile, Rasika Duggal too dropped in a bundle of hearts.

Have a look at the photo:

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are children of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. While Soha married Kunal Kemmu and welcomed Inaaya back in 2017, Saif married Kareena Kapoor Khan and welcomed Taimur and Jeh. He also has two kids from his first wife Amrita Singh, who are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He divorced Amrita back in 2004 and married Kareena in 2012.

While Soha was last seen in Tanuja Chandra’s thriller series Hush Hush which streams on Prime Video, Saif, on the other hand, recently starred in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film may have garnered great box office numbers but has been heavily criticised and mired in various controversies. Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.