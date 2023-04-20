Saif Ali Khan Begins Shooting For NTR 30, Says 'Jr NTR Is Very Friendly And Charming'

Saif Ali Khan has officially joined the NTR 30 crew. The Bollywood star has started filming alongside Jr NTR for his significant role in the movie. The highly anticipated Telugu action-drama, directed by Koratala Siva, is expected to be a visual treat for its audience with an intriguing plot and an impressive cast. In a recent interview, Saif opened up about his work under Koratala Siva and venturing into uncharted territory. He also spoke about his co-star, Jr. NTR.

This is the first time Saif is collaborating with Jr. In an interview with Times of India, the actor shared, “Oh, NTR is very friendly and charming and super-passionate also! I admire the ambition of making a pan-India film. We are too used to working in terms of region and language. This is NTR’s exciting plan.”

Opening up about his role in the film, Saif Ali Khan shared, “It’s a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision; he narrated the script to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way.”

In the interview, Sail Ali Khan also spoke about the technicians involved in the film. He mentioned that the director of photography is Rathnavelu, who is known for his exemplary work in movies like Robot. Saif said, “The DOP (director of photography) is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this. It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big. I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services. My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed, this will be rocking.”

After a lavish muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad, NTR 30 went on floors last month. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will also make her Telugu debut with this movie. The film is slated for a pan-Indian release next year.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is also working on another high-budget film. He will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

