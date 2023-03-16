Saif Ali Khan Confirmed as Antagonist in Jr NTR, Koratala Siva’s Next, Makers to Make Official Announcement Soon

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to play the antagonist role in the much sought Jr NTR film, directed by Koratala Siva. The Telugu film also stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as Jr NTR’s on-screen lady love. Though Saif Ali Khan’s role in JR NTR’s film was confirmed by the insiders, it is learnt that the makers are making arrangements for an official announcement soon.

The first look of Jahnvi Kapoor from the film that was released on social media went viral and fans of NTR cheered at her appearance beside their matinee idol. According to the insiders, the scenes between NTR and Saif Ali Khan in the movie will create goosebumps in the fans. The yet-untitled film is scheduled to release worldwide on April 5, 2024.

The makers are making grand arrangements to launch the movie on March 23 for the bigwigs in the film industry to watch. According to reliable sources, the shooting of the movie will start on March 30 and a huge set under the supervision of famous art director Sabu Cyril has been erected on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where popular action choreographer due Ram-Laxman is going to compose action sequences.

Apart from Hyderabad, the shooting of the movie will take place at the sets erected in Visakhapatnam and Goa. While Anirudh Ravichandran has been composing the music and Ratnavelu is the director of photography for the movie, it is produced under the banner of Nandamuri Tarka Rama Rao Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts where Mikkileni Sudhakar become a producer with this movie.

